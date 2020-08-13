Lebanon's parliament has approved a two-week state of emergency in Beirut, declared after last week's gigantic and deadly explosion, that gives the army greater powers to suppress resurgent protests.

The colossal blast that killed 171 people and wounded 6,500 has reignited street protests demanding the ouster of the entire political elite, dominated by former warlords from the 1975-1990 civil war.

Dozens of demonstrators shouted as lawmakers arrived at parliament to ratify the emergency measure, but protesters were outnumbered by security forces and failed to block the MPs' cars.

'Leave'

Lebanese people are furious at a political leadership that allowed a large shipment of hazardous ammonium nitrate fertiliser to languish for years in a port warehouse despite repeated safety warnings.

"You have destroyed us! Leave!" demanded one social media post, calling for more street protests.

Until the eve of the blast, officials had exchanged warnings over the cargo, but did nothing despite experts' fears it could cause a major conflagration.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned with his cabinet on Monday, but still leads a transitional administration.

The state of emergency formally approved by the parliament allows the army to close down assembly points and prohibit gatherings deemed to be threats to national security.

It also expands the jurisdiction of military courts over civilians, according to the non-government group The Legal Agenda.

The army can also raid homes at any time and place under house arrest anyone engaged in activities considered to threaten security, it added.

The move worries Lebanon's 10-month-old protest movement that had faded amid the coronavirus pandemic and deepening economic hardship, but which has returned to the streets with force since the August 4 disaster.

Political deadlock