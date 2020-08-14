President Donald Trump has said he is blocking Democrats' effort to include funds for the US Postal Service and election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, in a bid to block more Americans from voting by mail during the pandemic.

Congressional Democrats accused Trump of trying to damage the struggling Postal Service to improve his chances of being re-elected in November, as opinion polls show the Republican facing a tough fight from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump has been railing against mail-in ballots for months as a possible source of fraud, although millions of Americans - including much of the military - have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems.

Trump said his negotiators have resisted Democrats' calls for additional money to help prepare for presidential, congressional and local voting during a pandemic that has killed more than 165,000 Americans and presented severe logistical challenges to organizing large events like the November 3 election.

"The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting," Trump told Fox Business Network, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion. "If we don't make the deal, that means they can't have the money, that means they can't have universal mail-in voting."

Dems-GOP standoff

The amount of money in question is less than 1 percent of either party's current proposed aid package for Americans struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Republicans have floated a $1 trillion response while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion bill in May.

The White House negotiating team of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has not met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in six days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said the Republican-controlled Senate was leaving Washington until September, unless there was a coronavirus relief agreement that required a vote.

"I’m still hoping that we’ll have some kind of bipartisan agreement here sometime in the coming weeks," he told reporters.

Democrats have cried foul, accusing Trump and his party of trying to make it harder for Americans to vote, as experts said concern about catching Covid-19 could keep up to half of the electorate away from the polls.