Trade negotiators from the US and China are expected to discuss the implementation of the phase one trade deal in the coming days

During the talks, China is likely to bring up issues surrounding TikTok and WeChat, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Agricultural purchases and the dollar-yuan exchange rate will also be among the topics to be discussed in the virtual meeting that may take place as early as this week, though a date has not been finalised, according to the report.

'Fine' in shape despite tensions

Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled bans on US transactions with the China-based owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.