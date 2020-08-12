Bosnian Muslims in Montenegro woke up to find their houses vandalised with graffiti that openly celebrated Serbian war criminals who are known to have ethnically cleansed Muslims.

The portraits of Pavle Djurisic and Draza Mihailovic, who were both members of a Serb nationalist paramilitary during World War II called the Chetniks, appeared overnight in the town of Berane. It has a sizeable Muslim population.

Both Djurisic and Mihailovic orchestrated the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in the Balkans between 1940 and 1945, resulting in the death and displacement of thousands.

The local municipal assembly of Berane, controlled by the opposition SNP party, has come out strongly against attempts to sow division in the local community posting on Facebook that the ruling party headed by Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic was behind the graffiti.

“Under their hoodies and in the cover of dark in the eve of the elections, there is an attempt to scare our respected Muslim neighbours,” said the statement.

On August 30, Montenegrins will head to the polls in a parliamentary election - through it, the opposition is aiming to loosen Djukanovic’s grip on the country. The president’s party has ruled the Balkan state since 1991.

The SNP went on to urge the local Bosnian and Muslim communities not to fall prey to the provocations and added that the local Orthodox population did not have problems living alongside Muslims.

The Bosnian Party of Montenegro added that "graffiti of this kind must not disturb the good, friendly and neighbourly relations that Bosnians have cultivated with their neighbours of other religions."

The region has a long history of discrimination against the country’s indigenous Muslims.