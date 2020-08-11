The European Union has declared that the Belarus presidential election that returned authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko to office had been "neither free nor fair".

In a statement from EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell on behalf of EU members on Tuesday, the bloc threatened "measures on those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results."

Belarus went to the polls on Sunday against a backdrop of large-scale opposition protests against Lukashenko's rule, but the official electoral commission declared him the winner.

Street demonstrations that have since broken out were met with a forceful police crackdown, and opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania, saying she was fearful for her children.

"During the electoral campaign, the people of Belarus have demonstrated the desire for democratic change," Borrell said in the statement drawn up after consultations with the 27 EU member states.

"State authorities deployed disproportionate and unacceptable violence causing at least one death and many injuries," he said, his language echoed in a tweet by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.