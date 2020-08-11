WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU threatens sanctions on Belarus over 'neither free nor fair' election
The European Union's foreign ministers will meet on August 27 and 28 in Berlin, and could prepare new measures against Minsk following elections results they claim were "neither free nor fair".
EU threatens sanctions on Belarus over 'neither free nor fair' election
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell reads a statement as he arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2020. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 11, 2020

The European Union has declared that the Belarus presidential election that returned authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko to office had been "neither free nor fair".

In a statement from EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell on behalf of EU members on Tuesday, the bloc threatened "measures on those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results."

Belarus went to the polls on Sunday against a backdrop of large-scale opposition protests against Lukashenko's rule, but the official electoral commission declared him the winner.

Street demonstrations that have since broken out were met with a forceful police crackdown, and opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania, saying she was fearful for her children.

READ MORE: Belarus opposition leader flees country amid crackdown on protests 

"During the electoral campaign, the people of Belarus have demonstrated the desire for democratic change," Borrell said in the statement drawn up after consultations with the 27 EU member states.

"State authorities deployed disproportionate and unacceptable violence causing at least one death and many injuries," he said, his language echoed in a tweet by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Clashes, casualty on second night of post-election rallies in Belarus 

"The people of Belarus deserve better," he said, demanding the release of the thousands of alleged opposition activists rounded up during the protests.

Brussels previously had wider sanctions against figures linked to Lukashenko's government, but lifted many of them in 2016 after the release of a previous batch of political prisoners.

There is still a ban on exports of weapons and equipment that could be used to repress the population, and four Belarusians are subject to an EU travel ban and asset freeze.

The European Union's foreign ministers will meet on August 27 and 28 in Berlin, and could prepare new measures against Minsk for the approval of their leaders when they meet at a September 24 summit in Brussels.

READ MORE: EU nations call for 'independent surveillance' during Belarus election 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance