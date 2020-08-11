Angry Lebanese protestors maintain that the government's resignation has not addressed the tragedy of last week's Beirut explosion, demanding the removal of what they see as a corrupt ruling class to blame for the country's woes.

The resignation en masse took place on Monday, following a blast at the Beirut port that left a crater more than 100 metres across on dock nine, the French ambassador said on Twitter following a visit to the site by French forensic scientists supporting an investigation into the disaster.

A protest with the slogan "Bury the authorities first" was planned near the port, where highly explosive material stored for years detonated on August 4, killing at least 171 people, injuring 6,000 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

READ MORE: Lebanon PM Diab resigns amid anger over Beirut blast

Endemic graft

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, announcing his cabinet's resignation, blamed endemic graft for the explosion, the biggest in Beirut's history and which compounded a deep financial crisis that has collapsed the currency, paralysed the banking system and sent prices soaring.

"I said before that corruption is rooted in every juncture of the state but I have discovered that corruption is greater than the state," he said, blaming the political elite for blocking reforms.

Talks with the International Monetary Fund have stalled amid a row between the government, banks and politicians over the scale of vast financial losses.

"It does not end with the government's resignation," said the protest flyer circulating on social media. "There is still (President Michel) Aoun, (Parliament Speaker Nabih) Berri and the entire system."

For many Lebanese, the explosion was the last straw in a protracted crisis over the collapse of the economy, corruption, waste and dysfunctional government.

READ MORE: More dangerous chemicals found at Lebanon's Beirut port

Sectarian entrenchment