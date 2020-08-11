Months after her presidential campaign collapsed amid questions over her political identity, Kamala Harris suddenly and forcefully found her voice — and at a fortuitous time.

Harris, a 55-year-old US senator from California, was chosen by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate on Tuesday, making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major presidential ticket.

Her selection came as little surprise. With the United States in the midst of a reckoning over its history of racial injustice, Biden had increasingly been pressed to select a woman of colour.

Harris, who became the Senate’s second Black woman in its history when she was elected in 2016, was always at the top of the list.

Police reforms advocate

But Harris did anything but keep a low profile while Biden was making up his mind.

Instead, she emerged as a fierce advocate for police reform and social justice — in the Senate, in the streets, and on the airwaves, sparring with Republicans on the Senate floor and offering fiery critiques of Republican President Donald Trump.

"She has been very resolute," said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, the longstanding civil rights and social justice advocacy group, which has worked with Harris on reform issues. “She has the ability to go toe-to-toe with anybody.”

For Harris, the barrier-breaking former prosecutor and California state attorney general, the moment provided a clarity of purpose that was often absent from her failed presidential bid.

After a strong start, Harris’ campaign quickly foundered amid strategic somersaults.

First positioning herself as a progressive in the mold of reformers such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Harris then tried to tack toward the centre. Her position on healthcare, for example, became a mishmash. She dropped out in December, before a single vote was cast in the Democratic nominating contests.

“She was trying to play the middle a little bit and trying to be all things to all people," said Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Now, Payne said, "There is a little more of a defined voice. There’s more clarity to her public persona.”

Winning over past doubters

Her background in law enforcement had been seen as a vulnerability early in the race for the party's nomination. But her work of late has impressed some past doubters who say she did not do enough to investigate police shootings and too often sided with prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases in the past.

In the days after George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May, sparking a national conversation on race, Harris joined protesters in the streets of Washington.