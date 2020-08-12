EU foreign ministers have announced they will meet on Friday to discuss targeted sanctions against Belarus following Sunday's contested election and subsequent violent crackdown down on protesters, Sweden's top diplomat said.

The decision came on Wednesday after Alexander Lukashenko had claimed victory in elections with around 80 percent of the vote after being in power since 1994.

The results triggered three nights of violent clashes between security forces and opposition supporters in which one protester was killed by police.

Use of firearms

This marks the first time Belarusian authorities confirmed the use of firearms during post-election protests that broke out in the authoritarian ex-Soviet country on Sunday night.

"A group of aggressive citizens with metal rods in their hands attacked police employees in Brest" on Tuesday, spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Firearms were used to protect the lives and health of the employees," she said, adding that "one of the attackers" was wounded.

Chemodanova said police used firearms after "warning shots in the air" did not stop the group.

Brest, a city of some 340,000 people, is located in southwest Belarus on the border with EU member Poland.

Thousands arrested

The interior ministry said protesters gathered for protests in 25 cities and towns on Tuesday night and that more than 1,000 people had been detained. The latest arrests have brought the number of detentions to more than 6,000 after three days of protests.

More than 50 people sought medical assistance, it said.

In the western town of Zhabinka someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a police car, the interior ministry added.