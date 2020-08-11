Egyptians have begun voting for members of a newly created second chamber of parliament, with restrictive measures in place aimed at curbing a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections.

The upper chamber of parliament was revived as part of constitutional amendments approved in a referendum last year. The Council of Senators will be an advisory body without legislative powers.

Polling stations are open for two days of voting, starting Tuesday. Nearly 63 million people out of a total population of more than 100 million are eligible to vote, according to state news agency MENA.

Security has been tight, with police at polling stations and patrolling Cairo streets. The military said it had deployed troops to assist the vote.

As in Egypt's main parliamentary chamber, supporters of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi are expected to dominate.

Officials say the senate will enhance political participation, but the build-up to the elections was low key, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of awareness about the new chamber and apathy.

"Of course, the government is using us to beautify the picture," by giving the impression of political competition, Mohamed Anwar al Sadat, who heads the opposition Reform and Development Party, said.

"We should be realistic ... today in Egypt the space for practising political work has become narrow."

Partially elected senate

Last year, a referendum approved constitutional changes that could allow Sisi to stay in office until 2030, widening his powers over the judiciary and establishing the Senate.

The Council will include 200 elected members and 100 appointed by the president. It replaces the Shura Council, which was dissolved in 2014.

One hundred Senate members will be elected as individual candidates and 100 from a closed list system, where people vote for parties.

The only closed list to be submitted is headed by the strongly pro-government Mostaqbal Watan party, though it included two parties from a coalition that rejected last year's constitutional changes.

Battling Covid-19

Measures to guard against the coronavirus include the sterilisation of voting stations and obligatory masks. Authorities said face masks would be handed out to voters for free.