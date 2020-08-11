The United Nations has said 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour will be sent to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon’s wheat supply.

A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to the Lebanese capital in the aftermath of the deadly explosion in the port city.

At least 171 people were killed and more than 6,000 others injured in the explosion believed to have been caused by a fire that ignited a 2,750-tonne stockpile of highly volatile ammonium nitrate.

The material had been stored at the port since 2013 with few safeguards despite numerous warnings of the danger.

Reeling from years-long political and economical crises, Lebanese citizens have taken to the streets over the disaster, with many calling for heads to roll and for major changes.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government late on Monday, spelling even deeper turmoil ahead.

No strategic stockpile

A Reuters report earlier on Friday had revealed Lebanon held no strategic stockpile of grain before last week’s blast at the port and all privately held stocks at the country’s only grain silo were destroyed in the explosion.

The flour will be sent “to stabilise the national supply and ensure there is no food shortage in the country,” the report said.