The fears of many pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were realised Monday following the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai, activist Agnes Chow and others, in the most prominent arrests made under Hong Kong’s national security law to date.

71-year-old Lai, his two sons and four senior executives were apprehended after an unprecedented raid by hundreds of police officials on Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy daily paper.

After an operation that spanned over 12 hours, Hong Kong police said that most of those detained were suspected of colluding with foreign powers, a crime punishable by life imprisonment.

The 23-year-old pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was arrested in a separate incident. She was charged with calling upon foreign countries to impose sanctions on China via social media.

It marked the first time that the law has been used against the media in Hong Kong, which has historically enjoyed a high level of press freedom.

Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law called the arrests “the end of freedom of press in Hong Kong.” Hong Kong journalists have repeatedly warned that the law would have a chilling effect on local media.

Beijing’s national security law was enacted upon the semi-autonomous territory earlier this summer, which imposes maximum sentences of life in prison for offenses such as subverting state power, advocating for Hong Kong’s independence, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces. It grants authorities wide-ranging powers to search premises and electronic devices and seize servers, including from media organisations.

The sweeping decree triggered strong international condemnation once it was passed and escalated tensions with the US. The US Treasury Department sanctioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials for “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly” last week, citing the legislation.

Who is Jimmy Lai?

Originally from mainland China, Lai was smuggled into Hong Kong as a child and worked his way to the top of the city’s clothing industry as the founder of the retailer Giordano.

Lai points to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre as the moment of his political awakening.

“I was Chinese but could never relate to China,” Lai said in an interview later that year. “I lived with that typical contradiction of overseas Chinese. But the students in Tiananmen changed all that.”

Lai founded the city’s Apple Daily newspaper in 1995, two years before Hong Kong’s secession to China from Britain.