At least three people have been killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and people protesting over a reported derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Muhammed.

Police on Tuesday night used tear gas and live fire to disperse angry crowds protesting against a social media post allegedly by a relative of local lawmaker Srinivas Murthy. The police firing resulting in fatalities, local broadcaster NDTV reported on Wednesday.

Murthy's nephew Naveen, who is said to have shared the offensive post, has been arrested, local media reported.

Angry protesters gathered outside the politician’s residence overnight. Crowds marched to the local police station and set vehicles outside on fire, demanding the man behind the Facebook post be arrested.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted early Wednesday that at least 110 people had been arrested.

“With regard to incidents at DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory post…also total 110 accused arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police. Appeal to all to cooperate with police to maintain peace,” he said.

Police have imposed a curfew in parts of the city.

Pant later said that 60 police personnel were also injured.

“People had reached the police station, demanding the accused be handed to them. Then they resorted to violence…It all happened over a derogatory post on social media,” he said.

Calls for calm

The danger of communal violence is a constant worry in the world’s biggest democracy.

Soon after the incident, Muslim scholars and politicians stepped in, asking people to refrain from violence.

“There is a youth who is related to a local politician. He has posted that ‘I am not secular’ and then also posted a derogatory post on social media against Prophet Muhammed, which angered people,” Maulana Mohammed Maqsood Imran Rasheedi, a top Muslim scholar in Bengaluru, said.