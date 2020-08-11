WORLD
3 MIN READ
LA sheriff probes forceful tactics used to arrest 3 innocent Black teens
LA County sheriff says it has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three innocent Black teenagers at gunpoint who were victims of a crime themselves.
LA sheriff probes forceful tactics used to arrest 3 innocent Black teens
This shot obtained from Tammi Collins' Instagram, shows the Los Angeles sheriff.
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
August 11, 2020

The Los Angeles County sheriff says it has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three Black teenagers at gunpoint after the mother of one said the youths had been threatened by a man holding a knife.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a social media post Monday that he had seen a video of the incident, which was uploaded by one of the teen's mothers to her Instagram profile last week, and that the matter is being investigated.

CBS Los Angelesreported that the trio were teenagers. 

Deputy Juanita Navarro, a spokeswoman for the department, said the youths were not arrested during the incident Friday and had been released at the scene.

Tammi Collins wrote on Instagram that her son was sitting with friends at a bus stop in the Santa Clarita Valley when a man asked them if they had any drugs and then tried to steal their belongings. 

She said the man then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them.

Collins wrote that bystanders called police to help the boys, though she wrote that apparently one caller reported that the teens were attacking the man.

Navarro said a caller reported that two Black men in their early 20s had struck a man with a skateboard.

RECOMMENDED

HandcuffedThe 11-minute video Collins posted shows at least three deputies pointing their guns at the teens, including one deputy who had a long gun.

The teens obeyed the deputies' commands to back up with their hands up and knelt on the ground to be handcuffed.

Bystanders shouted at the officers that the teens didn't do anything.

The bystanders also tried to advise the teens as they were being detained, saying “keep your hands up, keep your hands up!” as well as “just listen to them and it'll be over soon” and “don't answer any questions until your mom gets there.”

After the teens were handcuffed, the deputies argued with the crowd over what happened and what the callers reported.

“If they weren’t doing wrong, we wouldn’t be here,” one deputy said.

Navarro said deputies could not find the man.

It was not clear if Collins recorded the video, but she wrote that she didn't know how she could help her son in the aftermath.

“This is something my son and his friends will never forget,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the George Floyd killing and the protests

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance