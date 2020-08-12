WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in South Sudan after clashes
The two-day clashes erupted over the weekend after some armed youths in the Greater Tonj area engaged with security forces.
Dozens killed in South Sudan after clashes
South Sudanese soldiers gather for a briefing at the army general headquarters in Juba, January 8, 2014. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
August 12, 2020

Clashes that erupted between soldiers and civilians during a disarmament exercise in the central South Sudanese town of Tonj have left 127 dead,

"On the latest, the number of those killed, I can confirm to you that it rose to 127," army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said, adding that 45 of those killed were security forces and 82 were armed youths from the area.

Koang told Reuters the two-day clashes erupted over the weekend after some armed youths in the Greater Tonj area started engaging the security forces.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight, he said, adding that an investigation has been started.

RECOMMENDED

Disarmament exercise

The wounded security personnel were flown to the military hospital in the capital Juba for treatment, he said, adding that calm had returned to the area as authorities restored order.

The national government, formed this year after a deal to end a conflict that broke out in 2013, launched a disarmament exercise in Tonj county last month, saying that armed militias in the area were driving inter-communal violence.

READ MORE:UN extends arms embargo and other sanctions in South Sudan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance