The Trump administration has unveiled plans to auction off 100 megahertz of midband spectrum previously dedicated to military purposes for commercial use starting in mid-2022, to ramp up fifth-generation network coverage in the US.

The Federal Communications Commission will be able to auction this spectrum to companies like Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc from December 2021, and the wireless industry could be using it by summer of the following year, White House adviser and US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios told reporters.

The move "allows us to maximise 5G availability of spectrum without compromising national security," he said.

The military uses the spectrum for critical radar operations including air missile defence, Department of Defence Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said.

Midband spectrum is seen as vital for 5G, because it offers both geographic coverage and the capacity to transmit large amounts of data, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has said.