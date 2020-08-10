Lebanon's prime minister has stepped down from his job in the wake of the Beirut port explosion last week that triggered public fury and mass protests.

In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday that he is taking ‚"a step back‚" so he can stand with the people‚ "and fight the battle for change alongside them."

He said: "I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon," repeating the last phrase three times.

A brief while earlier, Diab's Cabinet resigned.

Diab blamed corrupt politicians who preceded him for the "earthquake" that has hit Lebanon.

"They (political class) should have been ashamed of themselves because their corruption is what has led to this disaster that had been hidden for seven years," he added.

President Michel Aoun accepted the resignation of the government and asked it to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

Public anger

The blast at the port of Beirut on August 4 brought a new wave of public outrage at the government and Lebanon’s long-entrenched ruling class after initial findings pointed officials knew the city was sitting on a ticking timebomb.

Protests were planned outside the government headquarters to coincide with the Cabinet meeting on Monday after large demonstrations over the weekend turned into clashes with security forces firing tear gas at protesters.

More than 200 people died and some 6,000 others were wounded in the catastrophe.

It is unsure whether the government's dissolution will give the protesters the clean slate they demand as it is still unclear how many of the current cabinet members are set to assume caretaker roles.

Collapse of government

In a televised speech Saturday evening and in an attempt to diffuse public anger, Diab offered to propose early parliamentary elections said he was prepared to stay in the post for two months to allow time for politicians to work on structural reforms.

Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm on Monday handed in her resignation.

She was the third Cabinet minister to resign over the blast.

Government failure

A Lebanese judge started an inquiry on Monday into the heads of the country’s security agencies over last week’s devastating explosion.

The blast is believed to have been caused by a fire that ignited a 2,750-tonne stockpile of explosive ammonium nitrate.