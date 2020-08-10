A bomb targeting an anti-drug force has torn through a busy market in southwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Monday's explosion in the border town of Chaman, which was caused by a bomb attached to a motorcycle.

The bombing targeted a unit tasked with combating narcotics smuggling.

Mohammad Ali, a local police official, said some of the wounded were in critical condition.

Security forces and police cordoned off the area of the blast, where residents said several shops and vehicles were damaged.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing and said he was praying for the recovery of those wounded.

Interior minister Ejaz Shah said in a statement that "such attacks are aimed at spreading fear among the people".

