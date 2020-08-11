In a recent visit to Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, met his Maltese counterpart, Evarist Bartolo, alongside Libya’s Head of the Presidential Council, Fayez al Sarraj.

The trio discussed the latest developments in the country and the various ways to set the stage for a political solution to the war in Libya.

In the past few months, Turkey and Malta have ramped up their cooperation in order to bring stability to Libya and help stop the flow of migrants from the country making the risky journey across the Mediterranean.

Malta’s minister for Home Affairs, Law Enforcement, and National Security, Byron Camilleri, has described the Mediterranean as one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. He called for a solution to the circumstances that were forcing people in the area to leave.

In this regard, Turkey has confirmed that it will provide concrete and effective assistance to Malta. The Maltese government has long complained that the EU does not give enough support to the country on the issue of migration, as many people who are fleeing Libya end up in the nation’s search and rescue zone.

Failure of the EU’s Operation IRINI

Malta, Turkey, and the UN-backed Libyan government have issued a joint statement expressing reservations about the European Union's Operation, IRINI, one that is ostensibly tasked with the implementation of the UN arms embargo in Libya, but has failed to calm the situation in the country.

There are several reasons why the IRINI operation has not been effective.

Firstly, the EU has been unable to take a strong position on Libya or advance significant policies for de-escalation because of divisions among member states.

For instance, Malta withdrew from the mission in May 2020 after reaching its own agreement with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on the prevention of the flow of irregular migration towards Malta.

Second, the operation has been limited to stopping the flow of weapons to Libya. Since there were already so many arms at the start, combined with the fact that Libya’s coastline is over 1,700 km, such a mission is difficult to carry out effectively.

Third, launching a mission with a focus on enforcing the UN arms embargo around Libya has not prevented the transfer of arms to the country, as various others have provided significant military assistance to warlord Haftar’s LNA militias by air, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which reportedly used Saudi and Egyptian airspaces.

Malta has, therefore, come to see Turkey as a key stabilising player within the Libyan arena.