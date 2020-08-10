Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has refused to recognise official results that hand incumbent Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory.

Preliminary official results earlier on Monday showed that Lukashenko had won 80 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, which gives him a sixth term in office.

Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who emerged from obscurity to become his main rival, won 9.9 percent of the vote, the data showed.

Tikhanouskaya told reporters in Minsk she considered herself the election winner, not Lukashenko.

She said the election had been massively rigged.

Her aides said the opposition wanted a vote recount at polling stations where there were problems.

They also said the opposition wanted to hold talks with authorities about how to bring about a peaceful change of power.

Central electoral commission chief Lidia Yermoshina has said in televised comments that the strongman's main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won 9.9 percent, citing a preliminary count.

The other three candidates each won less than two percent, Yermoshina said.

Protester killed, dozens arrested

Police in Belarus detained some 3,000 people for taking part in what it called unauthorised gatherings after post-election demonstrations on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Monday, accusing some protesters of sparking clashes with police.

The ministry said in a statement that 1,000 of the detentions were in the capital Minsk and the rest in other parts of the country.