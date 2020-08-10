Cryptocurrencies pose an unprecedented challenge to the existing monetary system. Powered by a decentralised blockchain platform, they transcend national sovereignty, central banks and commercial finance.

While cryptocurrencies were designed to be independent of any particular nation-state, that doesn’t mean countries or multilateral institutions can afford to be indifferent to them.

Less than two weeks ago, the independent body, G30, published a report that put global policymakers and central bankers on notice, warning against technocratic passivity as digital currency systems rapidly develop and begin to shape the future of finance.

Having largely defied international coordination, the advent of cryptocurrencies and their increasing popularity has led to disjointed approaches by governments that often rely on arcane laws to regulate radically new technologies. Some states have started wielding it to promote their political agendas, project influence, and bypass economic sanctions.

As a consequence of Covid-19, the desire for digital payments and the growing appetite for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin has only accelerated, thrusting digital currencies onto the agenda of public officials – forcing nation states to adjust to the brave new world of cryptocurrencies with their own central bank-backed digital tenders.

In an effort to tame anarchic cryptographic systems while appropriating its ability to reshape the financial order, could we see a super-sovereign digital currency that fundamentally reconstructs the global monetary system?

A spectacularly capricious rise

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that relies on cryptography to facilitate direct peer-to-peer (P2P) online payments and eliminate the need for financial intermediaries. The first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was conceived by a mysterious programmer Satoshi Nakamoto in a 2008 whitepaper at the peak of the financial crisis.

While bitcoin has been the most popular, the cryptocurrency family members include ethereum, ripple, cardano, and litecoin, to name but a few.

The main technological innovation underpinning cryptocurrencies is the blockchain: a ledger containing all transactions for every single unit of currency. It differs from existing physical and digital ledgers in that there is no central authority verifying the validity of transactions.

What makes blockchain computing unique is the strong commitments between users, developers and the platform. Trust arises from the mathematical and game-theoretic properties of the system without having to depend on the trustworthiness of individual network participants.

Authentication is built on cryptographic proof, where various members of the network verify ‘blocks’ of transactions approximately every 10 minutes. The incentive is compensation in the form of newly ‘minted’ cryptocurrency for the first member who provides the verification. This mining, while digitally rendered, requires specialised equipment as well as substantial electricity costs.

Scarcity is used to instill monetary value, much like gold. Ostensibly to prevent inflation, there will only ever be 21 million bitcoin's in existence, and once miners have unlocked all of them (currently it stands at 18.5 million) supply will have tapped out unless protocols are changed.

As the limit is approached, the coin-creating algorithms get more difficult to solve, demanding additional computing power. Bitcoin's mining difficulty is now said to be at a record high, coming two months after its quadrennial halving.

Seven years since the first initial coin offering (ICO), the total market capitalization of crypto assets stands at $357 billion. Market valuations have been notoriously volatile – in December 2017 Bitcoin hit an all-time-high of $19,783 only to lose 84 percent of its value by the same time next year.

Some have dismissed bitcoin as a fad, evoking parallels with other great historical manias like the Dutch tulip bulb frenzy of the 1630s, the South Sea bubble of the 1710s and the US stock market orgies of the 1920s and 1990s.

Indeed, one of the core contentions with cryptocurrencies is their speculative nature; the broad correction that occurred in 2018 points to the threat of collapse. “Digital gold” comparisons aside, questions linger over their reliability as a store of value and means of exchange – in other words, the classic properties of money. Their environmental impact cannot be dismissed either.

To mitigate the problem of volatility is a category of cryptocurrencies called stablecoins, which can be pegged to a currency or exchange-traded commodities. Many new issuers have entered the stablecoin market in recent years (Tether being the major one) with the total value of issued US dollar stablecoins reaching almost $3 billion by 2019.

After bitcoin’s meteoric rise into the mainstream in 2015 and the subsequent crypto boom in 2017, financial institutions and governments alike could no longer ignore the growth of digital currencies and decentralised finance (DeFi) projects.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are not localised to a particular country or region. Due to its decentralised nature, bitcoin’s circulation has largely circumvented regulatory oversight or monetary policy that traditionally is enforced upon private currencies and e-money.

For new technology enthusiasts and those who want to build a world outside the control of state machineries and regulatory authorities, cryptocurrencies are revolutionary – for some, even the basis for a post-capitalist future in which nations have withered away.

For governments and central banks, its very design undermines notions of national sovereignty and how fiat money functions.

Meanwhile, unregulated exchanges are also expanding incredibly fast. Mature blockchain startups are gaining market share and a new crypto services industry is taking shape as part of the evolution towards Web 3.0, or the next iteration of the Internet premised on decentralised tenets.

New consumer products range from DIY index fund creators, bitcoin derivatives, crypto wallet-cum-domain registrars, decentralised exchange aggregators, interest-earning savings accounts, to dividend reinvestment plans.

If the industry is able to move beyond the current phase of speculation and volatility, and build more institutional structures, crypto assets have the potential to play a pivotal role in underpinning a new financial architecture.

But some technology experts warn that for all the promise of new cryptographic systems, it could take between five to ten years to “harden”. For any country that decides to transition, a substantial amount of risk is inevitable.

An evolving regulatory landscape

As with any emerging market, regulators are having to play catch up, tasked with protecting the public and maintaining market stability while not stifling innovation.

Last June, G20 members published a request for a global regulatory framework to be implemented to manage the benefits and challenges of the emerging crypto ecosystem.

Yet, something as fundamental as classification evades consensus: Are cryptocurrencies an entirely new asset class? Are they monetary, commodities, taxable property?

Within the first few months of 2020 alone, French, German and Australian authorities issued decisions with three different interpretations of bitcoin: as a currency, a financial instrument, and a security.

Regulators have particularly honed on the risks crypto assets pose concerning terrorism, money laundering, and other forms of financial crime. A US Drug Enforcement Administration report warned that virtual currencies like bitcoin “enable transnational criminal organisations to easily transfer illicit proceeds internationally”.

Globally, regulatory approaches have been divergent, albeit constantly evolving.

South Korea, which experienced arguably the greatest crypto mania to date, has seen proactive government intervention. In March, the National Assembly passed one of the world’s first comprehensive cryptocurrency laws that will provide the framework for regulation and legalisation of cryptocurrencies and exchanges.

Japan recognises Bitcoin as a currency and was the first country to have enacted a law defining “Virtual Currency” as a legal term. Amendments to laws that regulate crypto in Japan were passed this May, tightening measures aimed at helping the market mature in the long run.

Singapore, commonly referred to as one of the world’s “cryptohavens”, has fostered a balanced legal and regulatory regime. In June, the carpooling app Ryde became the world’s first ride-sharing company to incorporate crypto as a native payment method.