Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested over suspected collusion with foreign forces under the new national security law, in what is the highest-profile arrest yet under the legislation.

Lai's arrest was first shared by his top aide on Twitter on Monday. Hong Kong police later said they arrested 10 people in a national security operation including Lai and other senior executives at his Apple Daily newspaper.

The new security law punishes anything China considers subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

"Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time," Mark Simon, a senior executive at Next Digital, said early on Monday.

Lai's arrest and the search of his Next Digital group marked the first time the law was used against news media, stoking fears that authorities are suppressing press freedom. Next Digital operates Apple Daily, a feisty anti-Beijing tabloid that often condemns China's Communist Party-led government.

In the evening, police also arrested prominent anti-Beijing activist Agnes Chow Ting at her home, according to a tweet by fellow activist Nathan Law, who is currently in Britain. A post on Chow's official Facebook page said police had arrived at her home and that her lawyers were rushing to the scene.

Critics say the law crushes freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, while supporters say it will bring stability after prolonged pro-democracy protests last year.

Police did not immediately comment.

Apple Daily reported that Lai was taken away from his home in Ho Man Tin early on Monday. The paper says one of Lai's sons, Ian, was also arrested at his home.

Lai was also arrested this year on illegal assembly charges, along with other leading activists, relating to protests last year.

In an interview with Reuters in May, Lai pledged to stay in Hong Kong and continue to fight for democracy even though he expected to be one of the targets of the new legislation.

Before Monday, 15 people had been arrested under the law, including four aged 16-21 late last month over posts on social media.

The new legislation has sent a chill through Hong Kong, affecting many aspects of life. Activists have disbanded their organisations, while some have fled the city altogether.

Slogans have been declared illegal, certain songs and activities such as forming human chains have been banned in schools, and books have been taken off shelves in public libraries.

EU urges respect for 'press freedom'