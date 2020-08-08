Rescuers have been combing through the rubble of Beirut port in a search for survivors watched breathlessly by relatives of the missing, while an investigation into the huge blast made its first arrests.

A health ministry official said on Saturday that 21 people are still missing and up to 6,000 are injured, four days after a massive explosion at the port left 158 people dead.

The authorities had previously put the number of people wounded at 5,000, stressing that at least 120 of them were considered to be in critical condition.

Shock has turned to anger in Lebanon since Tuesday's colossal explosion devastated swathes of the capital, with security forces firing tear gas at demonstrators who gathered near parliament late Thursday.

The revelation that a huge shipment of hazardous ammonium nitrate fertiliser had languished for years in a warehouse in the heart of the capital served as shocking proof to many Lebanese of the rot at the core of their political system.

What ignited the 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser is still unclear – officials have said work had recently begun on repairs to the warehouse, while fireworks were stored nearby.

Near the seat of the explosion, next to the carcass of the port's giant grain silos, rescue teams from France, Germany and Italy coordinated their search efforts.

"I am waiting to hear that you have been rescued alive, my dear," tweeted Emilie Hasrouty, whose brother is among the missing.

"There wasn't a door I didn't knock on to know what happened to you, and now that the waiting is almost over, I am paralysed with fear."