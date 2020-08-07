Explosive new revelations by the former Saudi intelligence chief Saad al Jabri lay bare the inner tensions in the Saudi Kingdom.

The former Saudi spy master who fled to Canada in 2017 is now suing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in a Washington court for an alleged assasiantion plot.

In court filings al-Jabri has claimed that MBS actively engaged in “encouraging Russian intervention in Syria” in 2015.

Russian intervened in the war torn country just when the Assad regime was believed to be on the brink of collapse marking a new and even bloodier chapter for thousands of Syrians.

Al Jabri’s counterpart at the CIA, John Brennan, had become aware of secret communications between MBS and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing concern at a possible deeper Russian intervention in Syria.

In a wide ranging lawsuit, Al-Jabri, claims that MBS flew into a “fury” upon finding out that Brennan had found out about his meeting.

Al Jabri is known to have been close to US national security structures, and current revelations are likely to have considerable impact on MBS’s standing within the Kingdom as he attempts to consolidate his power.

Moreover the former Saudi spy chief was also a close ally and confidante of the former Crown Prince and heir apparent Muhammad bin Nayef, who was later deposed by MBS and is now facing prison time.

For MBS the revelations are also likely to sully his image amongst the world's Muslim population. If he becomes king one day one of the titles he will be taking is the ‘Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’, Islams most sacred places of worship.