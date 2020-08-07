Two new opinion polls declared on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party would lose its electoral prowess should another election be held in Israel now.

Conducted by the Kan Public broadcaster, as well as Channel 13 News, the surveys concluded that the far-right Yamina alliance would enjoy a significant increase in its vote share at the expense of Netanyahu's Likud.

Speaking to TRT World, Selim Han Yeniacun, an expert on Israeli politics, said in light of the far-right’s sudden rise and its current centre stage prominence in Israeli politics, it is becoming clear that neither Netanyahu, nor his rival-turned-ally, Benny Gantz's political visions have resonated with many right-leaning voters

“In case of evaluating the issue from right wing parties’ aspect, Israel is not having good times because of its protective and security based politics," said Yehiacun, who has authored two books on the Palestine-Israel conflict in Turkish.

"Amid the pandemic, Netanyahu failed to realise its occupation plan of Palestinian lands and disappointed his supporters. Besides, his alliance with Benny Gantz who was accused by him of not loving Israel for a year also disappointed the right-wing".

As the polls suggest, the rightwing Haredi bloc would gain the majority in Knesset by having 63 seats, while the centre-left bloc would take 49, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu will have eight, according to the Channel 13 poll.

Public broadcaster Kan also gave the highest seat tally of 62 to the far-right and 51 to the centre-left. Like Channel 13, Kan also gave eight seats to Yisrael Beiteinu.

Both polls resulted in giving Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud a decisive lead. Likud gets 29 seats according to Channel 13, and 30 as per Kan’s poll. Led by the former Defence Minister, Naftali Bennett, the Yamina party which previously won seven seats in Knesset, would increase the number of its seats by 12 - this according to Channel 13’s poll and 8 according to Kan.

A Turkish expert on Israel, Yeniacun, said the new alternatives — referring to the right-wing parties — have a potential to increase their votes because of Netanyahu and Gantz’s recent activities.