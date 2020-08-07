An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board has skidded off a runway and split in two while landing in heavy rains in southern India.

The tragic disaster which took place on Friday killed at least 17 people, while leaving 123 others injured.

One of those killed was one of the two pilots, a Kerala state deputy said.

Aviation regulator DGCA said the plane skidded off the end of the runway and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces".

Monsoon disaster

This comes amid heavy monsoon rains batter Kerala, on the same day 15 were killed in a mudslide in the same state.

READ MORE: Heavy monsoon triggers fatal mudslide in India

At least 15 people were killed on Friday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of huts elsewhere in the state.

Around 50 other people were feared trapped in the debris. The dead included two children.

Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer, said the dead included one of the pilots. He said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition, and that rescue operations were over.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces.

READ MORE: Heavy rains in India's Mumbai cause several buildings to collapse

The NDTV news channel said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.

Television pictures showed part of the fuselage of the jet ripped apart, although there was no sign of any fire.

Complications

An emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult."