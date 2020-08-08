Thousands of demonstrators have thronged the streets near the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in central Jerusalem in a renewed show of strength as weeks of protests against the Israeli leader showed no signs of slowing.

Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country’s coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges. Self-employed workers whose businesses have been hurt by the economic crisis also joined Saturday's march.

Though Netanyahu has tried to downplay the protests, the gatherings only appear to be getting stronger.

In Jerusalem on Saturday, protesters held Israeli flags, blew horns and chanted slogans against Netanyahu. Some held posters that said “Crime Minister” or called him “out of touch.” A large banner projected onto a nearby building said “Balfour is in our hands,” a reference to the street where Netanyahu lives.

The demonstrators accuse Netanyahu of corruption and the country's bloated coalition government of failing to recognise the suffering of its citizens.

An estimated 1,000 also protested at an intersection near Netanyahu's beach house in the upscale coastal town of Caesaria.

There was a heavy police presence at the demonstrations but no reports of violence in the loud but orderly protests.

Police guard protesters

Israeli police were deployed to protect protesters after the right-wing extremist Yona Avrushmi, the convicted killer of a 1983 peace marcher called present-day demonstrators "germs" and hinted they could meet violent opposition.

Avrushmi served 27 years in prison for hurling the hand grenade that killed activist and teacher Emil Grunzweig and wounded nine others during a Jerusalem protest against Israel's war in Lebanon.

On Friday night, he told private Israeli Channel 12 TV that he would not be going to Saturday's rally but there would be others who shared his love for Netanyahu and hatred of his opponents.