Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has welcomed the US' decision to impose sanctions on three individuals and Alwefaq Ltd, a Malta-based company allegedly smuggles fuel and drugs from Libya to Malta.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the individuals blacklisted include Faysal al Wadi and two associates, Musbah Mohamad M Wadi and Nourddin Milood M Musbah.

The NOC said the network of smugglers "have contributed significantly to destabilising the country," adding it will continue to monitor all smuggling operations in various regions of Libya.

READ MORE: Foreign mercenaries should leave our installations: Libyan oil firm

"[We] will continue to submit reports to the Office of the Attorney General and the Sanctions Committee of the Security Council and follow up legal procedures to hold accountable those involved in these illegal act," said the statement released on NOC's Facebook page.

This comes after NOC accused the United Arab Emirates of instructing eastern illegal militias in Libya's civil war to reimpose a blockade of oil exports after the departure of the first tanker in six months.

READ MORE: UAE behind oil blockade as Libya again halts oil exports: state firm

The US Treasury Department's financial sanctions on Thursday included Libyan national Faysal al Wadi, operator of a vessel named Maraya, two of his associates, Musbah Mohamad M. Wadi and Nourddin Milood M. Musbah, and the Malta-based firm Alwefq Ltd.

"Faysal al Wadi and his associates have smuggled fuel from Libya and used Libya as a transit zone to smuggle illicit drugs," US Treasury Department's Deputy Secretary Justin G. Muzinich said in a statement.