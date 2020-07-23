US-Chinese relations, already tense over the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong, have deteriorated once again as Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston within 72 hours.

The US decision to close China's consulate is the latest in a string of disputes that have taken the relationship between the world's two biggest economies to its lowest point in decades.

Here are the main points of contention between Beijing and Washington:

Covid-19

US President Donald Trump has accused China of a lack of transparency about the coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. He regularly refers to it as the "China virus".

Trump said Chinese officials "ignored their reporting obligations" to the World Health Organization about the virus – that has killed hundreds of thousands of people globally – and pressured the UN agency to "mislead the world".

China says it has been transparent about the outbreak and the WHO has denied Trump's assertions that it promoted Chinese "disinformation" about the virus. The US plans to quit the WHO in mid-2021 over its handling of the pandemic.

Trade

The Trump administration began increasing tariffs on imports from China, its largest trading partner, in 2018 as part of an ambitious plan to force Beijing to curb subsidies on state manufacturing and tough demands on US companies in China.

After more than a year of tit-for-tat tariffs that slowed global economic growth, the countries signed a trade deal in January 2020 that rolls back some tariffs, but does not address the core issues. Beijing has pledged to increase imports of US goods by $200 billion over two years.

The US Commerce and State departments are pushing US companies to move sourcing and manufacturing out of China.

South China Sea

The US has hardened its position in recent weeks on the South China Sea, where it has accused China of attempting to build a "maritime empire" in the potentially energy-rich waters.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam challenge China's claim to about 90 percent of the sea. A July 13 statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the first time the US had called China's claims unlawful and accused Beijing of a "campaign of bullying".

Hong Kong

China and the US have clashed over anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong, most recently Beijing's imposition of new security legislation on the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Trump this month signed an executive order to end preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong, allowing him to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese officials and financial institutions involved in enacting the law.

China has threatened retaliatory sanctions of its own.