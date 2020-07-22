Israeli protests have continued to increase in size and intensity against the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

This time around, more young protesters appear to have joined demonstrations as distaste for Netanyahu government’s handling of coronavirus, and anger towards its corruption charges brew across Israel.

In order to deal with the growing protests, which sometimes become violent as demonstrators clash with Israeli police, the Netanyahu government has recently resorted to arrests.

On Tuesday, when thousands of protesters gathered in front of Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, the police arrested 34 people over alleged violent behaviour.

As some of the protesters held the placard, which said "Put your face masks on, there is a virus in Balfour", others waved pictures of an imprisoned Netanyahu behind the bars.

Balfour refers to the street in Jerusalem, where Netanyahu’s official residence is located.

Restaurateurs also joined recent rallies on the grounds that coronavirus measures have killed their lifetime earnings.

Ofer Cassif, a Jewish parliamentarian from the Arab-dominated Joint List coalition, also joined protests, greeting other participants as “heroes” and “the light that illuminates the darkness we are in."

"Not everyone has the same political positions, but we are united in one thing: We must all fight together for a democratic Israel," Cassif told protesters.

Worsening economic conditions under Netanyahu have appeared to particularly agitate the Israeli youth, which has begun worrying about life prospects as unemployment rises across the country. They have been on the streets to demand more care from the government.