On Monday, the Egyptian parliament passed a measure authorising the use of troops in neighbouring Libya, just weeks after the country’s autocratic leader, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, warned of military operations there.

The move sanctioning the deployment “to defend Egyptian national security” passed unanimously in a legislature that serves to rubber stamp Sisi’s decisions.

Egypt’s allies in Libya, made up of the Haftar-affiliated Tobruk-based parliament, also gave its green light for the Egyptian deployment despite opposition from the legitimate UN-recognised Government of National Accord in the capital Tripoli.

The body said the decision was “protecting the national security” of both countries.

Sisi has been agitating for action since the legitimate government, pushed by warlord Khalifa Haftar from the edges of Tripoli, began advancing on territory he held in a counter-offensive.

The Egyptian dictator has designated the strategic cities of Sirte and Jufra as ‘red lines’, as GNA forces prepare to retake them from the Cairo-backed warlord who stands accused of conducting massacres and killing civilians.

Sisi has also attempted to form an alliance of tribes to back the warlord, but the extent to which they pose a credible threat to the GNA is up for debate.

“We completely reject the Egyptian Parliament's decision based on an illegitimate invitation by those who claim to represent the Libyan tribes under the guise of parliament,” the GNA said in a statement referring to the pro-Haftar Tobruk-based entity.

GNA lawmakers further asked the government “to be prepared to politically and practically respond to this threat, and to consider every option to give the correct response.”

Libya’s Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha, on Tuesday said that Egyptian parliament’s decision is a “declaration of war” against his country.

In a tweet which was later removed, Bashagha said; “the Egyptian parliament’s approval of troop deployment outside its western borders is a declaration of war on Libya and violates Arab League and UN charters.”

He explained that foreign forces on Libyan territory will be treated as enemies, and that Libyan security will not hesitate to defend their country's sovereignty.

A question of legitimacy