Amina Saracevic recently lost her uncle to the coronavirus, and she is now worried about her health and her family’s wellbeing, too.

“The number of dead is quite high, obituaries are everywhere. There isn’t a single day without hearing that someone died due to Covid-19. I hope that this will end soon,” Saracevic, a 27-year-old resident of the Sandzak region of Novi Pazar, told TRT World.

Novi Pazar, Tutin and Sjenica, three of Sandzak’s cities, have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths compared to all other countries in the Balkans.

Over ninety people infected with the virus have died in a region of 165,000 inhabitants.

According to Mirsad Djerlek, the coordinator of the Novi Pazar General Hospital, all patients came from Novi Pazar, Tutin and Sjenica, which means the region is preparing itself for an average of 551 deaths per one million inhabitants.

On average, these three municipalities have up to ten times the number of deaths per one million higher than all other Balkan countries.

In Greece, the number of deaths per one million is 19, in Croatia 29, Albania 39, Bulgaria 43, Montenegro 48, Serbia and Slovenia 53, Kosovo and Turkey both have 65, Bosnia and Herzegovina 75 and North Macedonia 199.

Semir Poturak, a Novi Pazar-based architect, holds the state responsible for both the deaths and the health crisis that is on the verge of spiralling out of control.

"They (the government) held large political rallies, graduation parties although the situation in the hospitals was uncertain and worrying," Poturak told TRT World.

He added that while people followed social distancing rules and wore masks during the first wave of the pandemic, election campaigns jeopardized their efforts, turning the region into a Covid-19 hotspot.

During the start of the pandemic’s outbreak, Poturak participated in civil protests in Novi Pazar, seeking a proactive role from the government to keep the virus at bay.

Having lost his faith in those in power, he even suspects the data on daily infections and deaths that is frequently being regurgitated by the health ministry.

He says he stopped following the official data as their numbers do not match up with reality on the ground.

The virus has penetrated so deeply that he was shocked to learn that a man he had met during the protest lost his father to Covid-19.

"A lot of people I knew from the city have passed away," Semir said.

“I hope that situation will be resolved every day and that it will be under control. Novi Pazar is already suffering and will suffer in the future from severe economic consequences and every new coronavirus case will multiply damage to the entire region”.