Motorcycle-riding gunmen in northern Nigeria have killed at least 11 people, torched properties, and forced hundreds to flee, in the latest violence in the area.

Local government and community leaders said on Wednesday the gunmen stormed Gora Gan village in Kaduna state after dark and opened fire on residents.

The attack on Monday came a day after assailants gunned down 18 wedding guests in a nearby village.

"The gunmen killed 11 people in the attack and left 15 with serious injuries," said Elias Manza, administrative head of Zangon Kataf district.

The attackers also torched houses, a church, a car, and seven motorcycles.

Hundreds flee homes

Community leader Jonathan Asake who gave a similar toll said hundreds had fled their homes for fear of renewed attacks.

"We have a total of 559 people who are afraid to go back to their homes and are sheltering in a primary school in the (nearby) town of Zonkwa," he said.

