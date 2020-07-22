Twitter has launched a broad crackdown against accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory, banning more than 7,000 accounts and taking down web links and hashtags associated with the movement that has built up around the viral trend.

Popular among supporters of the US President Donald Trump, QAnon advocates believe, without any evidence, that the world is being run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping elites who engage in ritualistic sacrifices and paedophilia.

Figures at the centre of the conspiracy theory include the billionaire financier George Soros, Trump’s predecessor as president, Barack Obama, and his 2016 presidential race rival, Hillary Clinton.

Believers in the conspiracy theory hold that Trump is trying to fight back against deep state actors involved in the conspiracy.

The movement has also absorbed previous conspiracy theories, such as the Pizzagate conspiracy, which claims Democrat deep state actors engaged in acts of paedophilia and murder while communicating in a code made up of Italian dishes, such as pizza, pasta, and cheese sauce.

The name QAnon stems from an anonymous user on the 4Chan and later 8Chan message boards who left cryptic posts in which they claimed to have Q level US government clearance and information about deep state movements, as well as efforts to counter the satanic paedophilic cabal.