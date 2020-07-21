Sudan's former president Omar al Bashir, ousted amid a popular pro-democracy uprising last year, is now on trial for spearheading a military coup that brought him to power more than three decades ago.

Bashir, 76, could face the death penalty if convicted for overthrowing the democratically elected government of then prime minister Sadek al Mahdi in 1989.

The co-accused, 27 of them, were at Khartoum court house on Tuesday. The building was heavily guarded by police armed with AK-47 assault rifles, batons, and tear gas grenades.

"This court will listen to each of them and we will give each of the 28 accused the opportunity to defend themselves," the president of the court, Issam al Din Mohammad Ibrahim, said.

Bashir, who was kept with the other accused in a caged area of the courtroom, did not speak during the trial's opening session which ended after about one hour, with the next hearing set for August 11.

Outside the courthouse, dozens of family members of the defendants rallied, many shouting "Allahu Akbar (God is greatest)".

First such trial in modern Arab history

It is the first time in the modern history of the Arab world that the architect of a coup has been put on trial, although the man considered by many to be the true brain behind the putsch –– Hassan Turabi of the National Islamic Front –– died in 2016.

One of the almost 200 defence lawyers, Hashem al Gali, has charged that Bashir and the others would face "a political trial" being held "in a hostile environment".

Also in the dock were Bashir's former vice presidents Ali Osman Taha and Bakri Hassan Saleh and several of his former ministers and governors.

They are also accused of plotting the June 30, 1989 coup in which the army arrested Sudan's political leaders, suspended parliament, closed the airport and announced the power grab on the radio.

Sudan has also pledged in principle to hand over Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face trial on charges of war crimes and genocide in the Darfur conflict, which left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million in a scorched earth campaign against a 2003 insurgency.

Thirty years of power