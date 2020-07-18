WORLD
3 MIN READ
Foreign mercenaries should leave our installations: Libyan oil firm
National Oil Corporation condemns deployment of Wagner Group, Syrian and Janjaweed mercenaries in oil installations.
Foreign mercenaries should leave our installations: Libyan oil firm
A view shows El Feel oil field near Murzuq, Libya, July 6, 2017. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
July 18, 2020

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from oil facilities in the country.

In a statement, the NOC condemned the deployment of Russia's Wagner Group and Syrian and Janjaweed mercenaries in Libyan oil installations, most recently at al Sidra port.

"NOC demands their immediate withdrawal from all facilities," it said, calling the UN to "send observers to supervise the demilitarisation in the areas of NOC operations across the country." 

"There are currently large numbers of foreign mercenaries in NOC facilities who do not share this wish," the statement said.

On Sunday, the NOC accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of instructing forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar to disrupt the country’s oil output and exports.

READ MORE:Libyan war: Where key international players stand

RECOMMENDED

Africa's largest reserves

Libya, with the largest oil reserves in Africa, can produce 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day. However, production has fallen below 100,000 barrels a day due to interruptions by pro-Haftar militias over the past six months.

Since April 2019, Haftar’s illegitimate forces have launched attacks on Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in thousands of deaths, including women and children.

The Libyan government, recognised by the UN as the country’s legitimate authority, has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar’s forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

The country’s new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led a greement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar, who has been backed by France, Russian paramilitary group Wagner, the UAE, and Egypt.

READ MORE: Haftar militia loses Tarhuna to Libyan govt forces

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine