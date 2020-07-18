Rights activists and lawmakers have expressed outrage over reports that federal agents circulating in unmarked cars in the western US state of Oregon were grabbing and detaining protesters off the streets.

"What is happening now in Portland should concern everyone in the US," said Jann Carson, interim executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Oregon on Friday. "Usually when we see people in unmarked cars forcibly grab someone off the street, we call it kidnapping.

"The actions of the militarised federal officers are flat-out unconstitutional and will not go unanswered," he added.

Get your troops out of the city – mayor

The mayor of Portland demanded President Donald Trump remove militarised federal agents he deployed to the city.

“Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said at a news conference.

Federal officers have charged at least 13 people with crimes related to the protests so far, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reported Thursday.

Some have been detained by the federal courthouse, which has been the scene of protests. But others were grabbed blocks away.

“This is part of the core media strategy out of Trump’s White House: to use federal troops to bolster his sagging polling data,” Wheeler said. “And it is an absolute abuse of federal law enforcement officials.”

Arrests sans explanation

According to interviews conducted OPB, federal law enforcement officers have been driving around downtown Portland and detaining protesters with no explanation since at least July 14.

Mark Pettibone, a 29-year-old demonstrator, recalled being terrified when an unmarked minivan pulled up next to him early Wednesday and men with green military fatigues jumped out and detained him.

"It seemed like it was out of a horror/sci-fi, like a Philip K. Dick novel," Pettibone told The Washington Post. "It was like being preyed upon."