One London police officer has been suspended and another given restricted duties after a video of an arrest appeared to show an officer kneeling on a Black man’s neck.

Footage of the arrest in north London on Thursday shows two officers holding down the handcuffed man. At the beginning of the two minute and 20 second clip, one of the officers appears to be applying pressure to the man's neck with his knee. The officer's hand is on the head of the man, who is on pavement laying on his side.

“Get off me ... get off my neck,“ the struggling man can be heard shouting in the video that appeared on social media.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, get off my neck.”

One of the two officers asks, “Are you going to behave yourself?” He is told to stay down.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which oversees complaints involving the police forces in England and Wales.

'Extremely disturbing'