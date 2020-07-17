US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal wing, has said on Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but will remain on the bench.

Ginsburg, one of the four liberal justices on the nine-member court, said a biopsy in February had revealed lesions on her liver.

Ginsburg said a course of immunotherapy had proved unsuccessful but chemotherapy was "yielding positive results."

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam," she said in a statement. "I remain fully able to do that."

Under Trump administration's watchful eye

Ginsburg's health is closely watched as President Donald Trump's administration seeks an opportunity to appoint a new justice who would tilt the court in a more solidly conservative direction, potentially shifting US law and social policy for decades.

Supreme Court justices serve until they die or voluntarily retire, and Ginsburg has clung to her position despite her age, aware that if she leaves it could change the US judicial landscape.

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, is the senior liberal justice on a court that leans conservative by a 5-4 margin.

Together with moderate-conservative Chief Justice John Roberts often acting as a swing vote, the four liberals have prevented a reversal of longstanding abortion rights, rebuked stronger executive powers for the president and staved off greater involvement of religion in public life.

Ginsburg has suffered at least three previous bouts with cancer over the past two decades, including colon cancer and lung cancer.

She said she began immunotherapy in May after the biopsy in February revealed the lesions on her liver. When that proved unsuccessful she began chemotherapy.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," Ginsburg said.

"I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment," she said. "I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine.

"Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work."