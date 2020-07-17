Hagia Sophia's status change is Turkey’s internal matter and Moscow believes the decision will benefit tourists.

Tourists can now access Hagia Sophia without an admission cost, spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday.

A top Turkish administrative court annulled the 1934 conversion of Hagia Sophia into a museum last week, allowing the monument to be converted back into a mosque.

“There were rather expensive tickets to Hagia Sophia, but now there will be no tickets, admission will be free. In this regard, our tourists will win,” Peskov told radio station Avtoradio, TASS news agency reported.

Peskov said the Hagia Sophia decision would not harm relations between Moscow and Ankara and understands that the move is an internal affair.

“In addition, we hope that with any decision, our Turkish partners will take into account the status of Hagia Sophia as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the fact that it is sacred to many Christians,” Peskov added.