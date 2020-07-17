EU leaders met face to face on Friday to discuss the bloc’s Covid-19 recovery fund and the next long-term budget.

Leaders have acknowledged they are about as far apart from reaching a deal on an unprecedented $2.1 trillion EU budget and virus recovery fund as the seating distance imposed upon them for health reasons at their summit.

“The differences are still very, very big and so I can’t predict whether we will achieve a result this time,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrived at the Europa summit site. “So I expect very, very difficult negotiations.”

The challenges facing the 27 EU leaders – some of whom arrived masked, some unmasked – are formidable.

The bloc is suffering through the worst recession in its history and member states are fighting over who should pay the most to help other countries and which nations should get the most to turn around their battered economies.

Agreement important but split by differences

As the summit got underway all leaders were wearing masks. The usual hugs, handshakes and kisses were replaced by friendly nods and elbow bumps. The jovial atmosphere was not expected to last long at what will likely be one of the most brutal and bruising summits of recent times. What is slated as a two-day meeting could go even longer, if necessary, to bridge the differences between leaders.

After addressing the leaders, European Parliament President David Sassoli said the stakes could not be higher and urged leaders to reach an agreement as Europe is buffeted by the economic headwinds of the coronavirus crisis.

“Any postponement could trigger new storms and imperil the European scene. We know that forecasts are very negative," he said. "If Europe does not decide, maybe a financial storm front could hit public finances and, therefore, it’s very important that there should be a decision, an agreement.”

French President Emmanuel Macron led the early negotiations, arriving on Thursday and using the pre-summit hours to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a stringent budget hardliner and considered one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a deal at the two-day meeting.

Macron underscored the importance of the challenge. “The coming hours will be absolutely decisive," he said. “It is our project Europe that is at stake.”

Coronavirus marred summit

The urgency is such that the leaders have ended a string of coronavirus-enforced videoconference summits and are meeting in person for the first time since the pandemic began its devastating sweep around the globe.

The usual summit venue, an intimate room high up in the urn-shaped Europa centre, was deemed too snug to be safe and instead the leaders have been sent down to meeting room EBS-5, whose 850 square meters normally fits 330 people.