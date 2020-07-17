Belarus has been accused of targeting female activists with misogyny and discriminatory tactics, as women in opposition have teamed up to contest President Alexander Lukashenko in an election next month.

Amnesty International on Friday said authorities have been targeting woman involved in politics in "gender-specific ways".

The ex-Soviet state has been ruled since 1994 by Lukashenko, a former collective farm director who has claimed that the country does not want a woman president. The 65-year-old is running for a sixth term in the August 9 poll.

The authorities have cracked down on the opposition, barring and detaining would-be candidates and detaining more than 250 people at protests this week.

Practices 'smack of Misogyny'

"The Belarusian authorities are wheeling out practices that smack of misogyny," said Marie Struthers, the group's Eastern Europe and Central Asia director.

Amnesty gave testimony from activists who said they faced threats of sexual violence and of their children being taken into care.

The election will be contested by Lukashenko and another four candidates including a woman opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Tikhanovskaya put herself forward after her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular vlogger, was detained and barred from standing. She was allowed to run after gathering the necessary signatures.

On Thursday she announced an alliance with the campaign teams of two popular opposition figures who have been barred from standing, Viktor Babaryko and Valery Tsepkalo.