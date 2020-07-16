Libya has condemned the president of Egypt for recent comments suggesting Cairo could arm Libyan tribes against the internationally recognised government.

Speaking to Al Jazeera TV, Libyan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al Qablawi criticised a recent statement by Egypt's Abdel Fattah el Sisi as "blatant interference in Libyan internal affairs."

"Sisi's talk is a repeat of his previous statements, which is a blatant interference in Libyan affairs," he said, adding that Sisi's speech was "not aimed at peace as he said, but it is he who is fuelling the [Libyan] conflict."

Sisi met on Thursday with the heads of Libyan tribes in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where he threatened that Egypt "will not stand aside" in the face increasing military mobilisation near the city of Sirte in the north of Libya.

High Council condemns Sisi's call

The Libyan High Council of State condemned Sisi's call to arm the Libyan tribes, saying it would lead to more fighting and division in the country.

In June, Sisi suggested that Cairo could launch "external military missions" into Libya, saying "any direct intervention in Libya has already become legitimate internationally."

Sisi said the city of Sirte and the al Jufra air base were their "red line," calling on his army to "be prepared to carry out any domestic or cross-border missions.

Since April 2019, warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar's forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.