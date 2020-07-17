The US has set yet another record for new coronavirus cases, with 77,300 infections recorded in 24 hours.

The country is by far the worst-affected worldwide, with 3,576,221 confirmed infections and 138,358 fatalities.

Experts believe it never emerged from its first wave of infections, and cases have been surging again in recent weeks, particularly across the south and west in states that pushed to lift lockdown restrictions early.

Florida has emerged as the epicentre of the US outbreak, reporting a record 156 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday and nearly 14,000 new infections.

The total number of virus cases in the "Sunshine State" has now surpassed 315,000, and there have been 4,782 deaths, according to Florida Department of Health figures.

Florida is now reporting more Covid-19 cases daily than any other state in the country. California and Texas are next, with about 10,000 new cases a day each.

READ MORE: UN: Coronavirus will set the world back decades in human development

Ban on cruise ships extended

Federal health officials are extending the US ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise in most US states, including Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24.

In the order signed by CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield, the agency said the cruise industry hasn't controlled transmission of the virus on its ships.