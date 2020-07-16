A statue of an anti-racism protester in Britain which had replaced one of a slave trader was removed on Thursday, local authorities said, in an ongoing battle over the symbolic empty plinth.

The authorities in the southwestern city of Bristol said they had taken down the sculpture – titled "A Surge of Power" showing Black Lives Matter demonstrator Jen Reid with her fist raised – almost exactly 24 hours after it was placed on the plinth without permission

"This morning we removed the sculpture," Bristol city council said in a statement. "It will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection."

Installed without permission

The sculpture was secretly put in place on Wednesday, and was inspired by events in Bristol last month which saw anti-racism protesters remove the statue of slave trader Edward Colston and dump it in the local harbour.

The sculpture of Reid, who was photographed standing on the plinth of Colston's statue just after it was pulled down by demonstrators last month, was put up by a team directed by artist Marc Quinn.

Reid had attended the unveiling and said, "I can't see it coming down in a hurry."

But local authority officials insisted it was for the whole city to decide what should replace the Colston statue, which had stood on the plinth since 1895.

'It must be decided by people of Bristol'