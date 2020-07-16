On Wednesday, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said that it has clear evidence that Russia’s state-linked Wagner Group laid landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in and around Tripoli.

It noted that Moscow further violated the United Nations arms embargo and endangered the lives of civilians and people of Libya.

"Verified photographic evidence shows indiscriminately placed booby-traps and minefields around the outskirts of Tripoli down to Sirte since mid-June. These weapons are assessed to have been introduced into Libya by the Wagner Group."

The operations director of command, General Bradford Gering, also said the contractor is demonstrating a disregard for the safety and security of Libyans, and that they are prolonging conflict. They are, as a result, responsible for the needless suffering and the deaths of innocent civilians, adding that Russia has the power to stop them, "just not the will.”

AFRICOM said; "Russia’s introduction of landmines, booby traps, attack aircraft, and their continued support of the 2000-person strong Wagner Group in Libya changes the nature of the current conflict and intensifies the potential risk to non-combatants."

On the other hand, the command’s director of intelligence, Heidi Berg, said that their intelligence reflects continued and unhelpful involvement by Russia and the Wagner Group, whose reckless use of landmines and booby-traps are harming innocent civilians.

Following AFRICOM’s statement, on Wednesday, the US sanctioned three individuals and five entities that have links to the Russian mercenary group.

The Wagner Group has been instrumental in helping Russia achieve its military goals in Ukraine, Sudan, Syria and Libya.

The Wagner Group

According to several reports, the Wagner Group is linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.