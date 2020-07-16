British judges have ruled that Shamima Begum, a London schoolgirl who travelled to Syria to join Daesh, should be allowed to return to the United Kingdom to challenge the removal of her British citizenship.

Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters she wanted to come home but was denied the chance after Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship.

He argued that she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.

She challenged the decision, arguing she is not the citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.

“Ms Begum is not afraid of facing British justice, she welcomes it,'' her lawyer, Daniel Furner, said in a statement after the ruling on Thursday. “But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice, it is the opposite.”

Bangladesh's foreign minister has also said he would not consider granting her citizenship.

READ MORE:What Shamima Begum's case says about the future of Muslims in the UK