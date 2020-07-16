At least one person has been killed and 11 others injured in two air strikes carried out on civilian settlements in northern Syria’s al Bab region.

The strikes were carried out by a Russian warplane, a Syrian opposition group said on Wednesday.

The injured, including children, were taken to hospitals.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the site, while the White Helmets civil defence group continue search-and-rescue work in the wreckage of the destroyed buildings.

Turkish troops and the Syrian National Army liberated al Bab from Daesh in February 2017, as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.