No new border clashes were reported on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan after several days of deadly clashes raised fears of a major flare-up.

At least 16 people from both sides were killed in three days of fighting that started in Tavush on Sunday between the ex-Soviet republics, which have been locked for decades in a conflict over Azerbaijan's separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Sushan Stepanyan said on Wednesday that the situation on the border was "calm overnight," while the Foreign Ministry in Yerevan said clashes had ended around midnight.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry also said that "military action halted at midnight."

Both sides have held each other responsible for the latest flare-up in violence.

World nations call for ceasefire

Eleven Azerbaijan troops and one civilian were killed in Tuesday's clashes, as well as four Armenian troops, according to the two countries.

Baton-wielding riot police arrested dozens of people who broke into Azerbaijan's parliament on Wednesday after marching through the capital Baku to show solidarity with the army following the Tavush border clashes.

Thousands of people took part in the march in Baku and there were demonstrations in other cities despite coronavirus restrictions which ban large gatherings in the South Caucasus country.