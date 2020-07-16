Tensions continue to mount between Azerbaijan and Armenia after days of deadly clashes between the two South Caucasus states.

Azerbaijan has lost at least 11 soldiers and a civilian in the fighting since Sunday, while Armenia has reported four deaths among its soldiers although Baku says the toll is much higher.

Unlike previous clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which have been over the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, the epicentre of the current flare-up lies further to the north on the recognised border between the two states in the Azerbaijani region of Tavush.

The skirmishes represent the most significant outbreak of violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia since clashes in 2016 left scores dead on both sides, and resulted in small but symbolic territorial gains for the Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilhan Aliyev has called the latest fighting “another provocation of Armenia”, while his Armenian counterpart, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has said Baku bears responsibility for the “unpredictable consequences” of the fighting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has given Baku his country’s backing and condemned Armenia’s actions.

“What Armenia did is unacceptable. It must get back to its senses,” he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also warned Armenia that Ankara will stand by Azerbaijan in the event of any escalation.

Turkey and Baku have strong historic and cultural ties, which date back to before Azerbaijan’s forced annexation into the Soviet Union

Pakistan, another strong ally of Baku, has also condemned what it called Armenian ‘provocations’.

Many Azerbaijanis angered by the latest flare up took to the streets of the capital Baku to demand action against Armenia and mourn those who had died in the fighting.

‘International bipolarity’

TRT World spoke to Azerbaijani Member of Parliament, Azay Guliyev, about the ongoing tensions. He said Armenia had endangered the lives of civilians living along the border region.

"This provocation by Armenia perpetrated along the border is yet another evidence that officials in Yerevan are not interested in the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict through negotiations," said Guliyev, who is also the Vice-President of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly.

"By committing such provocative attacks, killing the civilian population and refusing to implement the relevant demands of international organisations Armenia isolates itself not only from the countries of the region, but also from the international community," Guliyev added.

The Azerbaijani official explained that Baku was seeking "the restoration of historical justice."

Guliyev further accused some international actors of helping fuel tensions by actively taking a role in the conflict.