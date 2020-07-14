On the night of July 15, Turkish society was shocked to witness a coup attempt by the FETO terrorist organisation.

With flags in their hands, millions of civilians gathered on the streets, blocked the putschists and successfully protected the will of the people against rifles, tanks, helicopters and fighter jets.

While Turkey was in turmoil at that night, Western officials were so silent that every Turkish citizen heard them.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel admitted they were late to respond to the coup attempt, and their country failed to show sufficient solidarity with the Turkish people and that it was a mistake.

However, it was not only on July 15, but also what has happened since then which still damages the perception of the West in Turkey. Many Western actors still haven‘t learned from their mistake that night, and are trying to instrumentalise the cult of Gulen to their own political benefit.

The silence in the West

While the attempted coup was underway in Turkey, Western officials were reluctant to condemn the undemocratic, brutal and unlawful actions. On the contrary, they waited to see the outcome of the coup attempt.

Those who spoke about the coup attempt, like US Secretary of State John Kerry stated that he hoped for peace, stability and continuity in Turkey. Only when it became clear that the coup attempt failed, the US government sided with the “democratically-elected, civilian government of Turkey."

While Turkish society was still in shock, the US and the EU did not express solidarity but instead warned Turkey to maintain judicial standards. In Turkey, the silence followed by these kinds of statements from all across Western capitals only fuelled the perception in Turkey that its western allies were supportive of the FETO members' coup attempt.

News coverage on the night that Erdogan had fled the country and sought asylum in Germany, comments by former CIA officials like Bob Baer that the putschists need to take control over the Turkish media broadcaster CNN Turk, or the FOX News coverage that the coup has to be successful so that the fight against Daesh can be successful were also very telling for Turkish society - especially, when only a month and 9 days later, Turkey launched a cross-border military operation against Daesh.

The trauma multiplied when the western media chose to cover the fate of persecuted putschists instead of the Turkish civilians who were killed on that same night. While the Turkish people were mourning, the western media was more worried about those who tried to violently overthrow a democratically elected government.

Most notably, despite all of the evidence and judicial processes in Turkey, the Western media still does not reference the coup attempt as one committed by Gulen and the FETO terror organisation. It still refers to it as “the coup attempt which Erdogan blames on the movement led by US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen”.

The evidence for who was behind 9/11 in the US is more scant, yet no reputable media organisation would dream of writing “the terror attack that George W Bush blames on Al Qaeda." It is always stated as fact that Al Qaeda was responsible.